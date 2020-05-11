Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; Gyms Can Hold Outdoor Classes











23 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 289.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 35 active cases and 247 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 374 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 31,029.

Two positive cases identified over the weekend have been linked to Paul’s Hauling Ltd. in Brandon. Dr. Roussin says the two cases were close contacts of employees. Ten cases in total are now associated with the trucking company.

Gyms can hold outdoor classes

Gyms are now being allowed to hold outdoor classes with a maximum of 10 clients. Dr. Roussin says everyone must adhere to strict social distancing and must not share any equipment. He added the transmission of COVID-19 is reduced when outdoors.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.