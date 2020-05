84 Shares

Winnipeg police are investigating after a gun was fired at a vehicle in the parking lot of CF Polo Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 700 block of St. James Street at around 2:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Evidence from the scene showed shots had been fired at a parked vehicle in the lot. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).