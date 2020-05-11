Winnipeg Firefighters Respond to Multiple Overnight Fires











Winnipeg emergency crews were kept busy overnight as firefighters responded to several fires early Monday.

The first call came in at around 2:43 a.m. for an outdoor fire in the 600 block of McGregor Street.

Firefighters then tended to the following:

4:39 a.m. — Fire in a vacant house in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue. The fire was declared under control at 5:43 a.m.

5:35 a.m. — Outdoor fire in the 600 block of McGregor Street.

5:50 a.m. — Garbage on fire in the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue.

6:44 a.m. — Outdoor fire in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

7:52 a.m. — Outdoor fire in the 100 block of Salter Street.

8:26 a.m. — Outdoor fire in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue, followed by reports of a structure fire in the same block, reported at 8:27 a.m. This fire was declared under control at 8:59 p.m.

9:03 a.m. — Outdoor fire in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

No damage estimates are available and no injuries were reported. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service considers all of the incidents to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.