One Additional COVID-19 Case Linked to Brandon Trucking Company

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has one new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 290.

Health officials say there are 32 active cases and 251 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 418 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 31,440.

The one additional case has been linked to Paul’s Hauling Ltd. in Brandon, bringing the total number of cases associated to the workplace to 11.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.