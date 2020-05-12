Home » News » Six Arrested After Weapons, Drugs Seized in God’s Lake Narrows

Six Arrested After Weapons, Drugs Seized in God’s Lake Narrows

May 12, 2020 10:38 AM | News


God's Lake Narrows Seizure

Items seized during a search of a God’s Lake Narrows home on May 9, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

God's Lake Narrows Seizure

God’s Lake Narrows seizure (RCMP HANDOUT)

Six people are facing charges after Manitoba RCMP seized methamphetamine, weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia in God’s Lake Narrows.

Officers executed a search warrant May 9 at a residence in the community, where they discovered the items.

Four males and two females from the community were arrested and face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP continue to investigate.

God's Lake Narrows Seizure

God’s Lake Narrows seizure (RCMP HANDOUT)


Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON