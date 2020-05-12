Six Arrested After Weapons, Drugs Seized in God’s Lake Narrows













Six people are facing charges after Manitoba RCMP seized methamphetamine, weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia in God’s Lake Narrows.

Officers executed a search warrant May 9 at a residence in the community, where they discovered the items.

Four males and two females from the community were arrested and face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP continue to investigate.