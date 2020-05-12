Manitoba’s Green Teams Receiving $10M for Summer Projects











11 Shares

WINNIPEG — Up to $10 million is being provided to non-profit organizations and local governments to hire young workers this summer.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday grants to Green Team projects are expected to support more than 2,000 jobs for workers aged 15 to 29.

“We recognize the important role played by community-based organizations across the province in building communities that are thriving and sustainable,” said Pallister.

“This investment will help students gain critical work experience, support employers during the response and recovery phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, and build our economy.”

Municipalities can also apply for the grants, which will be split into multiple streams including urban (Winnipeg) and hometown (all other municipalities), as well as provincial parks.

The increased funding is a top-up of double the amount spent on Green Teams last year, which was about $5 million.

Successful grant applicants will have to comply with social distancing requirements and work on community projects between May and August.