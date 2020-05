A 41-year-old man was killed Monday after being ejected from his vehicle just south of Sperling, Manitoba.

Carman RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover in a field at around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Road 31 North and Provincial Road 336.

Mounties say it’s believed sometime overnight, the vehicle was travelling north on PR 336 when it entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Carman RCMP continue to investigate.