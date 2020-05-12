MPI Modernizing Coverage Options, Vehicle Registration Fees Decreasing











WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance is modernizing and expanding coverage options for policyholders, while vehicle registration fees will be dropping by 10 percent.

The Crown corporation announced Tuesday a number of changes that won’t end up costing vehicle owners, but will increase their level of coverage.

Pending approval of the Public Utilities Board, the new expanded coverage levels and planned lower rates will take effect on policies purchased on or after April 1, 2021.

“This modernization is a long-overdue change that offers improved customer choice of our product suite and greater protection for all Autopac customers,” said Ben Graham, president and CEO, Manitoba Public Insurance.

The basic third party liability limit (TPL) will increase in coverage by 150 percent, going from $200,000 to $500,000. Drivers can choose to increase their TPL limits with optional coverage.

The basic maximum insured value will increase coverage by 40 percent — from $50,000 to $70,000, which can also be optionally increased.

MPI is also updating its deductible coverage:

Basic Autopac deductible will be adjusted from $500 to $750 for passenger vehicles and motorcycles at a lower cost.

Expansion of optional deductible coverage levels from a range of $200 to $500.

Elimination of the $100 deductible coverage category.

There will be two $200 deductible coverage options: The $200 plus level will include waivers for glass repair, vandalism, theft and collision with an animal, while the $200 standard deductible will have waivers for theft and collision with an animal.

Vehicle registration fees dropping

Beginning July 1, 2020, vehicle registration fees will drop by 10 percent, saving the average vehicle owner about $15 on an existing $154 vehicle registration.

The $11 million program applies to non-commercial vehicles and trucks, resulting in an annual registration fee of $139. Non-commercial vehicles include passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, light trucks, farm vehicles, motorcycles/mopeds and personal-use trailers and trucks. The existing fee for the registration of government and municipal vehicles will continue.

As part of a separate program related to a decrease in collision claims due to COVID-19, Manitoba motorists can expect rebate cheques of about 11 percent in the coming weeks. The cheques will vary from approximately $140 to $160 and be mailed out in late May or early June.