Manitoba COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening to Self-Referrals













WINNIPEG — Beginning Thursday, Manitobans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can attend any of the provincial testing sites and request a test.

Previously, the protocol was to call Health Links or your doctor to be referred. Health officials are asking those with symptoms to use the online self-assessment tool before attending a test site.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, headaches, skin rashes, nausea or loss of appetite.

Manitoba didn’t report any new probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 290.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 32 active cases and 251 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 527 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 31,946.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.