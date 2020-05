May 13, 2020 10:53 AM | News













Winnipeg police have charged a man related to the city’s sixth homicide of the year on March 10.

Travis Joel Johnson was murdered outside a residence in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police arrested Dylan James Mousseau, 22, and charged him with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.