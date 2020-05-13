Manitoba Premier Promises Wage Top-Up for Front-Line Workers











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it will join in a federal program to top up wages for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says details have yet to be worked out as to which workers will qualify and exactly how much they will receive.

He estimates that, on average, workers may get a one-time payment of about $1,000 after applying online.

The federal government announced the cost-shared program last week and said it was aimed at low-wage workers who remain on the job during the pandemic.

Pallister also revealed his political staff are taking temporary pay cuts or unpaid days off to help control costs.

He says his senior advisory staff are taking reduced pay and negotiations with other staff are ongoing toward work-sharing or other unpaid time off.