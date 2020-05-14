COVID-19 Cases Drop in Manitoba; One Previously Reported Case Ruled Negative











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has no new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the second day in a row, while one previously reported case has been ruled as negative, reducing the provincial total to 289.

Health officials say there are 30 active cases and 252 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 306 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 32,244.

The probable case that has been removed is one related to the workplace cluster at Paul’s Hauling Ltd. in Brandon, which means the total cases in that cluster is reduced to 10.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.