Lowe’s and RONA Filling 70 Positions in Winnipeg

Home improvement giants Lowe’s and RONA are embarking on a hiring spree in Winnipeg as they look to fill 70 positions.

The retailer says it needs full-time, part-time and seasonal associates between the four of its city locations.

“To continue helping Canadians be comfortable at home while keeping the health and safety of everyone a top priority, we’re looking for passionate, dynamic, and customer-focused individuals, with or without experience, to join our store teams,” said Marc Macdonald, senior vice-president, human resources at Lowe’s Canada.

Experience in the home improvement sector is not required. On-site training and mentoring will help guide success in various positions.

Due to COVID-19, the recruitment process is taking place mainly online. Applicants who are interested can apply immediately by visiting lowescanada.ca/careers.

A temporary $2 per hour premium will be provided for hours worked throughout May, as well as a student incentive program providing a minimum of $200 to eligible associates who have worked for at least three months.

Approximate number of positions available per store

Lowe’s Winnipeg East, 775 Panet Road: 30

Lowe’s Winnipeg South, 1799 Kenaston Boulevard: 20

Home & Garden RONA Winnipeg (south), 1636 Kenaston Boulevard: 10

Home & Garden RONA Winnipeg (central), 1333 Sargent Avenue: 10