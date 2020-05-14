Manitoba Enacting Further COVID-19 Enforcement Measures











WINNIPEG — Additional enforcement measures are on the way to ensure people are complying with Manitoba’s public health orders.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Thursday new officers who will be empowered to enforce the orders, such as the size of group gatherings and social distancing in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“As we slowly and carefully begin to restart our economy and loosen some restrictions on non-essential services and businesses, there will be a need for additional supports to enforce the current measures in place,” said Pallister.

“We have authorized additional provincial personnel to ensure we have the capacity for enforcement if necessary to help keep Manitobans healthy and safe and keep our COVID curve flat.

The new officers include:

Safety and health officers under The Workplace Safety and Health Act;

Inspectors under The Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Control Act;

Public health officers appointed under The Public Health Act;

Park patrol officers under The Provincial Parks Act; and

Public health officers within Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development including food safety inspectors, animal health inspectors and animal protection officers.

Manitoba Conservation officers, police and bylaw officers are already permitted to enforce the health orders, while provincial park patrol officers will also now be able to enact enforcement.

Pallister says more than 3,000 provincial and municipal personnel can be deployed to enforce COVID-related orders. Tickets will be issued as a last resort, with education and public awareness being the first step.

How to report

In Winnipeg, reports of non-compliance can be made by calling 311, by email at 311@winnipeg.ca or on Twitter: @cityofwinnipeg.

Outside of Winnipeg, reports of non-compliance can be made to the Manitoba Government Inquiry line at (204) 945-3744 at 1-866-626-4862 or by email at mgi@gov.mb.ca.