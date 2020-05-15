What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over May Long Weekend













Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg on Victoria Day, May 18.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many stores within the above malls remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Please visit the website of the mall you wish to attend to confirm your preferred retailer is open for business.

Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18, with the exception of True North Square, which will be closed. Extended hours are in effect this weekend at many locations. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, May 18.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only) — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, May 18, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 18. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.

Golf Courses

Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive, Harbour View, and Windsor Park golf courses are open and provincial guidelines, including pre-screening golfers by phone, limiting golfers to one per motorized cart or two per household, and closing ball-washing stations, among other measures. Book a tee time online or call the golf course directly.