No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba for Sixth Straight Day











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has no new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the sixth day in a row, leaving the provincial total at 289.

Manitoba health officials said Sunday there are 25 active cases and 257 people have recovered. Two people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died. The same number of active cases, recoveries, hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged from Saturday.

As of yesterday, an additional 762 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 34,715.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.