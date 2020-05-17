Manitoba RCMP Investigating Two Weekend Homicides

Manitoba RCMP are investigating two separate homicides that occurred on Friday and Saturday.
The first was a call to a home in the RM of West Interlake on Friday night regarding an assault.
A 35-year-old man from Vogar, Manitoba was found fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene.
On Saturday, Manitoba First Nations Police were called to a home on Pow-wow Drive on Sandy Bay First Nation at around 6 a.m.
Officers located an unresponsive 28-year-old man.
Both incidents are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made.