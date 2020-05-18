One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has one new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the first time in six days, bringing the provincial total to 290.

Manitoba health officials said Monday there are 26 active cases and 257 people have recovered. One person remains in hospital and seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 487 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 35,200.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.