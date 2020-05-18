Winnipeg Firefighters Battle Two Overnight Fires













Winnipeg firefighters doused two overnight fires early Monday, including at a home owned by the city.

Crews were called to 1637 Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. for a fire at Bleak House, a designated historic building currently housing a non-profit agency.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. The fire was deemed under control shortly before 2 a.m. as firefighters worked to ventilate smoke from the structure.

Bleak House was built in 1874 and is owned by the City of Winnipeg.

At around 3:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home under construction in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue. An offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 3:26 a.m.

Both fires are under investigation and no injuries were reported.