Man Stabbed for Not Buying Meth: Winnipeg Police

A 27-year-old man was stabbed while walking Sunday evening after refusing to purchase methamphetamine, according to Winnipeg police.

The victim was in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue just before 6 p.m. when an unknown man tried to sell him meth. When he refused, the man became enraged and attacked the victim with a knife.

Police say the victim suffered a significant laceration and the suspect then fled.

Officers arrived at the scene and began medical treatment, including the use of a tourniquet. The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police, along with community members and the K9 unit, located a suspect in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violations.

He remains in custody. Police haven’t released his name.