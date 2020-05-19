Winnipeg Walmart Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19













WINNIPEG — An employee working at a Winnipeg Walmart location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The man, between 40-49, was working at the Southdale location from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the individual was working on the floor but didn’t have any prolonged, close contact with customers.

Dr. Roussin says the employee was first tested on May 14. Their results came in over the weekend and were reported to the public on Monday.

Contact tracing is underway to identify any other people who came into contact with the employee.

Dr. Roussin advises that the risk of transmission from the case is very low. He suggested anyone who may have been in the Walmart at the time and feeling symptomatic to seek a coronavirus test.

As of Tuesday, the provincial total of COVID-19 remained at 290.

There are 26 active cases and 257 people have recovered. One person remains in hospital and seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 379 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 35,578.

Charges laid for non-essential travel in northern Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP charged eight people for non-essential travel over the 53rd parallel of latitude during the long weekend.

Contrary to Public Health Orders, police say each person they spoke to admitted they were visiting friends and family in the Thompson area and knew that a travel restriction was in place but chose to ignore it.

Seven people from Winnipeg and one from Dauphin were issued fines of $486.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.