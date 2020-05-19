Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Lac du Bonnet













A 75-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 313 at Riverland Road.

RCMP say the woman had walked onto the roadway and was hit by a westbound vehicle on Highway 313.

The local fire department, emergency personnel and several citizens assisted the injured pedestrian.

The woman, from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 62-year-old woman driving the vehicle, along with her two passengers, a 35-year-old woman and 86-year-old woman, weren’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.