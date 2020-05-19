Man Charged in Fatal Collision at Winnipeg Intersection











Police have charged a Winnipeg man after two pedestrians were struck and killed last year.

The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on May 14, 2019 at the intersection of Panet Road and Regent Avenue West/Nairn Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman suffered significant injuries when they were hit by a vehicle. Officers began medical treatment at the scene and the pair were taken to hospital in critical condition, where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say it’s believed the vehicle was travelling westbound on Regent Avenue West at which time the pedestrians crossed southbound at Panet Road and were struck.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts each of driving carelessly causing death and speeding causing death.

He was released on a promise to appear.