Manitoba Easing Crowd Limits for COVID-19 Pandemic

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s low COVID-19 numbers have resulted in an expedited second phase of the province’s reopening plan amid the pandemic.

Beginning Friday, May 22, public health orders will allow for an increase on gathering sizes to no more than 25 people at indoor premises and 50 for people outdoors, providing social distancing measures are in place. Current orders limit the gathering size of 10 people outdoors and 50 percent of the maximum capacity of an indoor facility.

The province says other changes, such as an expansion of the types of businesses that can reopen, are being discussed and more details are expected to come later this week.

Limited personal care home visits

Personal care homes are putting procedures in place to allow family members to visit their loved ones in outdoor settings. Beginning Friday, May 29, a maximum of two visitors will be allowed to visit outside. Indoor visits will remain suspended for now, except for compassionate reasons.

Families will be contacted directly to provide details including the start date, locations and hours for visitation.

“This is not a return to normal but does provide a balance between ensuring the health of residents while retaining access to social connections,” health officials said.

Enhanced screening will occur upon arrival along with hand hygiene and physical distancing.

No new cases announced

No new COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 290.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 23 active cases and 260 people have recovered. One person remains in hospital and seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 245 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 35,820.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.