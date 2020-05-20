Manitoba Providing $10M to Community, Municipal Projects













WINNIPEG — In an effort to restart the provincial economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitoba government is funding 344 community development projects with a $10 million boost in funding.

The funding equals a 25 percent increase in the annual investment the province makes to the Building Sustainable Communities program.

“We are committed to supporting projects that will help build thriving, sustainable communities and a better future for Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“These grants will help give community organizations a much-needed boost during this unprecedented time and this investment is another way our government is helping rebuild Manitoba’s economy.”

Pallister said the $10 million will support an investment of more than $28 million in a wide variety of community projects, ranging from playground upgrades, community building repairs, accessibility upgrades, to sports equipment and outdoor amenities like nature trails.

Specific projects will be announced in the coming days and weeks. Organizations can apply online.