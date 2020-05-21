No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba as 265 Now Recovered











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has no new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Thursday, leaving the provincial total at 290.

Health officials said there are 18 active cases and 265 people have recovered. One person remains in hospital and seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 582 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 36,402.

The province on Thursday released a draft plan for the second phase of reopening, which includes loosening restrictions on some businesses and services.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.