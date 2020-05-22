Two New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were announced on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 292.

The two cases are located in Winnipeg and include a boy under 10 and a woman in her 30s.

Health officials said there are 18 active cases and 267 people have recovered. One person remains in hospital and seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 873 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 37,272.

The province on Thursday released a draft plan for the second phase of reopening, which includes loosening restrictions on some businesses and services.

Effective today, group sizes have been increased to no more than 25 people indoors, while groups of 50 can gather outdoors, providing social distancing measures are in place.

Professional sports teams can also use their facilities to train and practice, as long as no members of the public are permitted to enter.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.