Manitoba Opening Cannabis Market to More Retailers

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is opening up the competitive cannabis retail market to additional retailers interested in selling their products to the public.

Starting June 1, prospective retailers can apply to the province for a licence to open stand-alone stores.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton says one location per applicant will be processed at a time and new entrants to the Manitoba market will be prioritized.

Retailers will be limited to owning no more than 15 per cent of stand-alone stores in Manitoba. This will be expanded as more stores enter the market.

“COVID-19 has presented challenges for all Manitobans, including local businesses,” said Wharton. “In launching this third phase of our retail strategy, we are keeping our promise to build a competitive cannabis retail environment and supporting Manitoba’s economic recovery.”

There are currently 30 stores with age-restricted licences in Manitoba.