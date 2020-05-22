Public Asked for Input on Improving Safety Near Oakbank Intersection













The province is asking for public feedback on two options to improve safety at an intersection near Oakbank, Manitoba.

Infrastructure improvements are planned for the intersection of Provincial Road 206 and PR 213 (Garven Road).

The province reduced the speed limit on Garven Road in November 2019 to 70 km/h for 300 metres on either side of the intersection and reduced the speed limit on PR 206 between Oakbank and Garven Road to 90 km/h from 100 km/h.

Two options are now being considered for the area: a roundabout or traffic control signals.

Due to COVID-19, in-person public consultations aren’t possible. A virtual public engagement session is being held online from May 25 to June 5.

The public can weigh in by visiting engagemb.ca/garven-road.