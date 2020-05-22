Man Dies After Being Shot on Selkirk Avenue











WINNIPEG — A 23-year-old has died following a shooting in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

The victim was found on the front steps of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

The death is the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).