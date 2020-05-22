Four Arrested in Separate Manitoba Drugs, Weapons Busts











Manitoba RCMP made two large seizures this week containing numerous drugs and weapons.

The first occurred when officers executed a search warrant at a Swan River home on Wednesday.

Police seized 58 grams of methamphetamine, a large sum of Canadian currency, a firearm and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Swan River, were arrested and will be facing several charges.

Both accused have been released on conditions to appear in Swan River court on August 19, 2020.

In another seizure on Thursday, Powerview RCMP searched a home on Louis Riel Drive in the RM of Alexander.

Officers found a loaded shotgun, cocaine, cannabis, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Deryk Dumas, 41, and Mavis Sinclair, 41, have both been arrested and charged with weapons and drugs offences.

RCMP continue to investigate both cases.