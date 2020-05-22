Man Charged in St. Boniface Hospital Fire, 13 Other Arsons

- 12Shares
Winnipeg police have charged a man following a series of arsons in the city over the May long weekend, including in a shed that was set on fire behind the St. Boniface Hospital.
Investigators linked the man to 14 separate arsons between May 16-18, including:
- May 16, 400 block of Aulneau Street
- May 16, St. Boniface Hospital
- May 17, 500 block of Leila Avenue
- May 17, 2400 block of Main Street
- May 18, 100 block of Litz Place
- May 18, 500 block of Munroe Avenue
- May 18, 1600 block of Main Street
- May 18, 300 block of Poplar Avenue
- May 18, 300 block of Seven Oaks Avenue
- May 18, 100 block of Hanna Street
- May 18, 400 block of Southhall Drive
- May 18, 1700 block of Main Street
- May 18, 500 block of Selkirk Avenue
- May 18, 500 block of Pritchard Avenue
Robert Alan Ingram, 24, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with numerous offences, including three counts of disregard for human life, possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
He remains in custody.
