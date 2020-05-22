Man Charged in St. Boniface Hospital Fire, 13 Other Arsons











Winnipeg police have charged a man following a series of arsons in the city over the May long weekend, including in a shed that was set on fire behind the St. Boniface Hospital.

Investigators linked the man to 14 separate arsons between May 16-18, including:

May 16, 400 block of Aulneau Street

May 16, St. Boniface Hospital

May 17, 500 block of Leila Avenue

May 17, 2400 block of Main Street

May 18, 100 block of Litz Place

May 18, 500 block of Munroe Avenue

May 18, 1600 block of Main Street

May 18, 300 block of Poplar Avenue

May 18, 300 block of Seven Oaks Avenue

May 18, 100 block of Hanna Street

May 18, 400 block of Southhall Drive

May 18, 1700 block of Main Street

May 18, 500 block of Selkirk Avenue

May 18, 500 block of Pritchard Avenue

Robert Alan Ingram, 24, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with numerous offences, including three counts of disregard for human life, possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

He remains in custody.