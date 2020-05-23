No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday, leaving the provincial total at 292.

Health officials said there are 17 active cases, 268 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 598 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 37,870.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.