Province Twinning Highway 32 in Winkler













The province is undertaking a twinning project on Provincial Trunk Highway 32 in Winkler.

Construction will include the installation of a pathway on the east side of PTH 32 and new traffic signals at Mountain Avenue. It also includes upgraded signals at the intersections of Roblin Boulevard and Cargill Road, and upgraded CP Rail crossing surface and signals.

“This is one of the busiest roadways in rural Manitoba with traffic counts measuring up to 15,000 cars per day,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen, in a statement.

“The city of Winkler is growing rapidly with a thriving industrial, commercial and retail community that continues to expand. This investment will continue to support growth in Winkler.”

Construction is expected to begin next week with most of the work completed by late fall of 2020. The province says sidewalk work may carry over into early summer 2021.