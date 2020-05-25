Man Charged After Exposing Himself Downtown













WINNIPEG — A man has been charged after police say he exposed himself to a 23-year-old woman downtown on Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Main Street and Market Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. and the man went on to commit another indecent act.

Officers responded and located the man with a metal pipe before engaging him in a foot pursuit. A Taser was used, but was ineffective in subduing the suspect.

The man was eventually arrested in the 500 block of Main Street.

The 30-year-old has been charged with an indecent act, resisting a peace officer and possession of a weapon. He remains in custody.

Police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name in case there were other offences in the area around the same time. He is described as having a dark-coloured beard and a medium build. Anyone that may have been victimized is encouraged to call Winnipeg police at( 204) 986-6222.