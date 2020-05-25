Suspect Charged After Stealing Truck, Colliding with City Buses











Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after a stolen vehicle collided with two Winnipeg Transit buses on April 7.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street for a collision involving a truck and the two buses at around 4:15 p.m.

The driver of the truck fled, while four people from the buses were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police determined the truck had been stolen from a parking lot in the 1100 block of Arlington Street earlier in the afternoon. The vehicle had been left running and the victim was retrieving items from the rear seat when the suspect stole the vehicle. The suspect narrowly missed hitting the driver as he fled in the truck.

The truck later struck the buses while running a red light that had been active for 16 seconds. Prior to the collision, the driver narrowly missed several pedestrians that were crossing Portage Avenue in rush-hour traffic. The suspect attempted to enter a number of stopped vehicles but ultimately fled on foot.

Brandon Lee Hunter, 25, of Ebb and Flow First Nation, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.