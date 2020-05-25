Thompson Man Charged After Vehicle Stolen with Teen Inside











Manitoba RCMP have charged a man who allegedly stole a vehicle with a 14-year-old girl inside of it in Thompson last Friday.

The vehicle was left running outside a business on Selkirk Avenue at around 3 p.m. on May 22 when the suspect got in and took off. He drove a short distance and then dropped the youth off on the side of the road. She wasn’t injured.

With the help of OnStar, police located the vehicle on Laval Place in Thompson. As police descended on the area, the suspect was spotted trying to flee out of a window and was arrested on scene.

Troy Jack Cameron McIvor, 34, of Thompson has been charged with kidnapping, theft, and robbery. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.