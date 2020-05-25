Winnipeg Police Respond to 14 Shootings, 4 Stabbings in 24 Hours

Winnipeg police resources were tested over the weekend as officers responded to 14 reports of gunfire and several stabbings within a 24-hour period.

Police say between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, officers responded to the following calls:

Saturday, 10:55 a.m., WPS responded to a report of an adult female that had been stabbed on Pacific Avenue. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized. A female was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on Bannatyne Avenue.

At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sargent Avenue and Furby Street for a male that had been shot. The victim is recovering in hospital.

9:55 p.m, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Dufferin Avenue.

10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male spotted with a gun on Sutton Avenue.

11:20 p.m., officers responded to a male that had been stabbed in the 500 block of Portage Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital.

Sunday, 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a male that had been stabbed on Mountain Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital. One male was detained.

Sunday, 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a male that had been stabbed on Logan Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital.

Winnipeg police are still investigating the incidents.

In a release, police say they triage 911 calls on a priority basis and thanked the public for their patience.