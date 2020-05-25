Man Fatally Stabbed on Winnipeg Transit Bus











A man was fatally stabbed aboard a Winnipeg Transit bus on Sunday afternoon in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

The stabbing occurred at around 3 p.m. in the area of Colony Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police say both the suspect and victim, unknown to each other, boarded the bus at a nearby stop when the suspect started an unprovoked altercation with the victim.

The situation escalated and the suspect brandished a knife, stabbing the victim. The bus stopped and the victim was able to flag down a passing police unit before collapsing.

Officers provided first aid and boarded the bus to take the suspect into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Raymond Wesley Hill, 57, of Winnipeg.

Police have charged Justin Gabriel James, 46, of Winnipeg with manslaughter.

A police spokesperson says the suspect was known to police and may have been intoxicated at the time.

Police are looking for a passenger who witnessed the altercation but left the bus before speaking with officers. That person is asked to call the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).