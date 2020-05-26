Province Providing $4.6M to Low-Income Manitobans with Disabilities











150 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $4.6 million to low-income people with disabilities to lessen the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One-time payments of $200 will be issued by cheque in early June to the more than 23,000 Manitobans who receive monthly benefits under the disability category of Employment and Income Assistance.

“COVID-19 is creating new challenges and causing financial difficulties for some of our province’s most vulnerable people,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Manitobans living with disabilities may be facing additional costs to adjust to the new realities of daily life during the pandemic. As we respond to these challenges together, our government is making an important investment to help address urgent needs.”

Janet Forbes, executive director of Inclusion Winnipeg Inc., said her organization appreciates the province recognizing the financial challenges faced by people with disabilities and providing additional support during this difficult time.

The payments will be tax-free and won’t impact current benefits being received.