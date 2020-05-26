B.C. Man Charged in Marijuana Bust Along Manitoba Highway

- 22Shares
Sloppy paperwork on a transport truck led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 1,250 lbs of marijuana and hash aboard a semi-trailer truck on Saturday in the RM of Reynolds.
RCMP conducted a traffic stop at around 10:40 a.m. on a commercial vehicle on Highway 1 and conducted a level three inspection.
Inconsistencies in the driver’s paperwork prompted police to inspect the load, where they found the unstamped dried marijuana and other drugs.
A 41-year-old man from Surrey, BC was arrested and will be facing multiple charges.
RCMP continue to investigate.
- 22Shares