B.C. Man Charged in Marijuana Bust Along Manitoba Highway

May 26, 2020 7:01 AM | News

RM of Reynolds marijuana seizure on Saturday, May 22, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

RCMP seizure marijuana and hash from this semi-trailer truck on Saturday along Highway 1 in the RM of Reynolds. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Sloppy paperwork on a transport truck led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 1,250 lbs of marijuana and hash aboard a semi-trailer truck on Saturday in the RM of Reynolds.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop at around 10:40 a.m. on a commercial vehicle on Highway 1 and conducted a level three inspection.

Inconsistencies in the driver’s paperwork prompted police to inspect the load, where they found the unstamped dried marijuana and other drugs.

A 41-year-old man from Surrey, BC was arrested and will be facing multiple charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.


