B.C. Man Charged in Marijuana Bust Along Manitoba Highway











22 Shares

Sloppy paperwork on a transport truck led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 1,250 lbs of marijuana and hash aboard a semi-trailer truck on Saturday in the RM of Reynolds.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop at around 10:40 a.m. on a commercial vehicle on Highway 1 and conducted a level three inspection.

Inconsistencies in the driver’s paperwork prompted police to inspect the load, where they found the unstamped dried marijuana and other drugs.

A 41-year-old man from Surrey, BC was arrested and will be facing multiple charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.