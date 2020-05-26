Winnipeg Libraries Preparing to Reopen in Phased Approach













Winnipeg’s public libraries will begin a gradual phased-in approach to reopening to the public.

The city says beginning Monday, June 8, Millennium Library, Henderson Library and Pembina Trail Library will reopen for holds pick-up service only.

Hours at Millennium Library will be Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Henderson and Pembina will operate Monday to Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holds pick-up service will be the only service available on a temporary basis.

Customers will not be able to return materials or enter branches to browse collections. Holds may be placed using the library’s online catalogue or mobile app.

Customers will be asked to use the self-assessment symptom checklist before entering the buildings. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the branches.

Holds pick-up will be limited to one person per family. Visitors will be able to pick up family member’s holds if they bring their library cards.

The city expects to expand library services in July, including checkout and returns at additional library branches and will be implemented after phase one is assessed.