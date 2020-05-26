Woman Wanted in Kidnapping and Assault in West St. Paul











12 Shares

Manitoba RCMP are looking for an outstanding suspect after a 32-year-old woman was assaulted in Winnipeg and then driven and left in a ditch in the RM of West St. Paul.

Police were notified on May 21 of an injured woman on Pipeline Road at around 4:25 a.m.

Police say the victim was again assaulted outside of the city, but later managed to get help from a nearby residence. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hillary Harper, 33, was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault. She remains in custody.

RCMP are looking for Amy Heinrichs, 39, who is wanted on similar charges.

Heinrichs is described as 5’9″ with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has a large tattoo on her upper left arm. She resides in Winnipeg but has ties to the Fisher Branch and Peguis areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East St. Paul RCMP at (204) 668-8322 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.