Winnipeg Man Wins $100,000 on Lotto Max Extra Ticket













A Winnipeg man plans to use a $100,000 lottery windfall to fund his future retirement.

Bruce Hendricks purchased a $1 Extra on a Lotto Max free play prize. That purchase led to him winning the Extra prize on the March 27 draw.

“I had to check it a couple of times to believe what I was seeing,” Hendricks said in a release.

Hendricks redeemed his Lotto Max prize at Munroe Pharmacy, 525 London Street in Winnipeg. He discovered his luck when he checked the ticket at another store a few days after the draw.

Aside from saving towards retirement, Hendricks doesn’t have any immediate plans for the winnings.

The ticket’s exact winning number was 2647936.