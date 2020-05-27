Manitoba Police Officers Facing Charges Related to Intimate Images, Voyeurism











WINNIPEG — Two Manitoba police officers have been charged in separate incidents related to the sharing of intimate images and voyeurism.

Following a probe by the Independent Investigation Unit, a Manitoba First Nations Police officer was charged with two counts of publication of an intimate image without consent.

The IIU was first notified of the allegation in December 2019, saying the victim had no knowledge and did not consent to the images being distributed.

The officer was arrested and released on conditions not to contact or communication with the victim. The officer will appear in Brandon court on July 15, 2020.

The IIU has also charged a Brandon police officer with voyeurism after an alleged incident in April 2019. The investigation found the victim was recorded without their knowledge or consent.

The officer was arrested and ordered not to contact or communicate with the victim. The officer will appear in Brandon court on July 7, 2020.

To protect the identity of the victims, the IIU isn’t relating the officers’ names or any additional information.