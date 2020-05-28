Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











16 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 294.

The two new reported cases are in men aged 20-29 from the Winnipeg area.

Health officials said there are 14 active cases, 273 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 725 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 41,191.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.