Manitoba Launches Online Tool to Connect Students with Summer Jobs

WINNIPEG — A new online tool has been launched to pair students seeking summer jobs with Manitoba employers.

Student Jobs MB complements the province’s Summer Student Recovery Jobs Program announced in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Summer jobs are important for youth in not only helping pay for an education, but for building life skills and developing future career interests,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Employers also benefit from hiring students, who can bring energy and new perspectives to their operations and assist them greatly in rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new tool will help bring them together.”

Pallister says 793 employers offering more than 1,800 positions have responded to the program so far.

The website is free to register and allows students to apply for multiple jobs after completing an online profile listing their skills and qualifications.

Students can apply for jobs with private-sector employers, not-for-profit organizations and governments, such as the province’s Conservation Green Team and Urban/Hometown Green Team.