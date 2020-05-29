Assiniboia Downs Opening on Limited Basis June 2











15 Shares

By Scott Taylor (@staylorsports)

The folks who run Assiniboia Downs have been able to loosen some of the health restrictions placed on them by the province of Manitoba.

Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., the Club West Lounge at ASD will be open to the general public for dining and wagering under the following restrictions:

The lounge will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The lounge will be closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during live racing.

Patrons must park in the lot behind the grandstand and access to the second floor from the west side door. Signage will be posted.

Meanwhile, horse owners who have been restricted from attending the races will now have access to the Terrace Dining Room on race nights. Their presence will be permitted by reservation only by calling (204) 885-3330 ext. 221. Priority will be given to owners who have a horse racing the night they wish to attend. There will be no buffet served, but the menu will be available. The minimum charge will be $20.

Live racing returns Monday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. No spectators will be permitted.