Winnipeg police say a woman was sexually assaulted while in Kildonan Park on May 17.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was in the park with her child when an unknown man sat down beside her and struck up a conversation. Police say that’s when the woman was groped.

The woman and her child immediately left and weren’t injured.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and will face a charge of sexual assault.