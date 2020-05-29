Two Men Charged in Fatal Shooting on Selkirk Avenue













WINNIPEG — Two men have been arrested and charged following a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue last week.

Nairne Marshall James Chapais, 23, was shot on the front steps of a home at around 9:30 a.m. on May 21.

Chapais was transported to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased.

Police say the shooting was premeditated and gang-related. The victim had been socializing in the area when he was shot as he returned to the building where he lived. It was also determined the building had been shot at three days earlier as well.

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday at a hotel in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue. Police found a gun and a small amount of cocaine during their arrests.

Tyler Ryan Kenneth Jack, 21, and Clarence Raymon Scott, 30, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with first-degree murder and other offences.